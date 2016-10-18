Press Digest - Top ranked university in China eyes more Malaysian students

PETALING JAYA: Top Chinese higher education institution Tsinghua University is eyeing more Malaysian students.

Its vice-president Yang Bin said the university has adopted a more proactive strategy to recruit Malaysians to fill its annual quota, China Press reported today.

Speaking to a group of overseas Chinese delegates at a dinner gathering in Beijing on Sunday, he said beginning this year, Malaysian applicants need not fly to the university in Beijing to sit for its entrance examination.

Instead the university will send its examiners to Malaysia to conduct the examination for the applicants.

He pointed out that Tsinghua took the 24th spot on QS World University Rankings this year, and its graduates are ranked world No. 9 in terms of employability.

Yang said the university allocates 50 new places for Malaysian students each year and hopes to recruit more of them as they have the best grades, particularly in Chinese language, science and mathematics, among foreign students studying in China.

"Malaysia is also given priority under China's 'One Belt, One Road' foreign policy and economic strategy," he said.

He said Tsinghua takes in some 3,000 local students each year, including the top 10 students from each province.

"However, due to the lack of publicity, only about 20 students joined the university each year for the last three years although 50 places were reserved for them annually," he said.

He also disclosed that the university recruits about 350 international students each year, and most of them come from South Korea, the United States, Britain, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Thailand, Pakistan and Malaysia.

"Malaysian students are tops among international students in terms of performance, and we hope to get more of them in the next intake," said Yang.

Among the delegates to the university was former deputy higher education minister Datuk Hou Kok Chung.