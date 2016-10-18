A cool promo not to be missed

WINTER - it's one of the many seasons that elude us Malaysians, as the only four seasons we get consist of "hot, very hot, extremely hot and scorching hot"!

So for those looking to escape the heat and humidity, and who wish to experience the wonders of winter for a holiday, AirAsia Berhad has some good news as the low-cost carrier is having a 72-hour flash sale to all its short haul (four hours and below) destinations in China.

This flash sale is applicable for AirAsia flights (flight code AK) departing from Malaysia's various hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Johor Baru and Langkawi to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Changsha, Kunming, Guilin, Nanning, Shantou, Wuhan, Hong Kong and Macau.

All the destinations mentioned will be available for booking online for 72 hours at airasia.com from Oct 18 (0000hrs, GMT +8) to Oct 20 (2359hrs, GMT+8) with all-in-fares from RM138 for one-way flights, inclusive of taxes and fees.

These bookings are applicable for flights between Oct 19, 2016 and Jan 22, 2017.

Furthermore, customers who make their purchases via the AirAsia mobile app for this 72 hour promotional booking period will be able to earn double the amount of AirAsia BIG Points.

"China is one of our key markets and one of the favourite destinations for many Malaysians, and we are pleased to announce these special fares for all Malaysians to visit Southern China during the upcoming year-end holiday," said Spencer Lee, AirAsia Berhad's Head of Commercial.

"Our network offers connectivity to many Chinese cities, and we hope that this special sale will further promote China as a destination that offers much to do, to see and explore."

For further information or to make a booking, head on over to www.airasia.com.