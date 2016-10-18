Transport ministry to consider lowering road tax for hearse

KUALA LUMPUR: The transport ministry will consider applications to reduce or exempt road tax fees for hearse belonging to mosques or religious bodies which are not profit-oriented.

Transport Deputy Minister Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi (pix) said a reduction or exemption was subjected to conditions stipulated under the provisions of Rule 16 (1) (c) of the Rules of Motor Vehicles (Registration and Licensing) Act 1959.

He said the hearse was registered under the Goods Vehicle category - Cadaver - with the 'BM' usage code under the MySikap system in the Road Transport Department (RTD), and subjected to the Motorised Vehicle Licensing fees (road tax).

"In this regard, the ministry will give a reduction or exemption after receiving an application from the party concerned," he told Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was replying to Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad (BN-Lipis) on the status of the hearse, whereby road tax and insurance burdened mosque managements.

However, he said the ministry did not have the authority to give a reduction or exemption on insurance payment as it was decided by Bank Negara.

"Under Section 90 of the Road Transport Act 1987, all vehicles except government-owned ones must have insurance coverage," he said.