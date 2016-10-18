M'sian Daesh members' movement attempting to return monitored

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are monitoring the movement of 59 Malaysians who joined the Daesh militants abroad following the possibility of them returning after the coalition military forces attack on the Daesh stronghold in Mosul, Iraq, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun (pix) said the police would not allow Daesh militants to leave and enter the country with impunity.

"We have been monitoring Daesh militants no matter from Malaysia or outside the country.

"If they try to enter the country, the police will be able to detect and arrest them immediately," he told Bernama here today.

He said this when asked to comment on measures taken by the police following the possibility that some Daesh militant members, including from Malaysia, attempted to return to their homeland after allied forces attack on the Daesh stronghold in Mosul, Iraq.

Mohamad Fuzi said the government also cancelled all the passports of Malaysians joining the Daesh activities recently.

"This measure made it difficult for them to return and if they try to do so, of course, they will be detained in other countries," he said.

Asked about the possibility of militants attempting to enter the country illegal, he said the police were working closely with the authorities nationwide to ensure it did not happen.

"We have intelligence that we can trust and will know if they try to return illegally," he said.

Yesterday Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein was reported to have said Malaysia closely monitored the attack by coalition forces led by the United States on the Daesh stronghold in Mosul, Iraq.

Media reports said Iraq Prime Minister Iraq Haider al-Abadi announced the coalition military forces attack led by the US to recapture the Daesh government centre in Mosul. — Bernama