Marine police increase patrol operations

Posted on 18 October 2016 - 06:12pm Last updated on 18 October 2016 - 07:43pm

GEORGE TOWN: Marine police are on guard against the possibility of terror groups entering the country via the waterways.

Bukit Aman Marine Police Commander SAC Abdul Rahim Abdullah said patrol operations were increased to safeguard national security.

He said intelligence from surveillance of the coastline was one of the ways to protect against incursions.

“We have the expertise to monitor and to respond to situations,” he said in a press conference after the 9th Border Patrol Coordinating Group Meeting and Training Sail between the Malaysian marine police and the Singapore Police Coast Guard (SPCG) in Batu Uban today.

SPCG chief SAC Hsi Sin Yun said cooperation between the two agencies was vital to safeguard national security interest between the two countries.

He said such cooperation also extended to the sharing of information between the two to prevent untoward incidents.

“We have good cooperation,” he said, adding that the relationship can be strengthened with similar exercises.