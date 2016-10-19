No state election before GE14: Ahmad Zahid

KOTA TINGGI: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) today said that there will be no state election before the 14th general election (GE14) and refuted opposition allegations that a state election will be held in Johor.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman, said even though there were views for Johor to hold its state election separately, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin had clearly stated his stand to coordinate election with other states in the peninsula.

"In this regard, in terms of administration, the Election Commission will not be expected to utilise unforseen allocation," he told reporters after launching the Johor Skills Hub at Johor Education Foundation College here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the explanation provided by the Mentri Besar so far was to ensure continuity of the leadership and the objectives of state government were in line with the federal government's goal.

"We know after they (opposition) won the parliamentary and state seats, they did not make any changes, there was far less development in the areas controlled by them," said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno vice president.

Hence, Ahmad Zahid said even though these areas were not represented by BN Members of Parliament or assemblymen, the voters were not sidelined.

"However what is done by the state government and federal government must be evaluated preferably by the voters in the areas concerned, especially by first time voters," said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister.

Ahmad Zahid said this when commenting on a statement by Johor DAP claiming that the party would still make preparation for the state election even though Mohamed Khaled had stated the state election in Johor would not be called for. — Bernama