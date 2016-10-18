Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit rebounded to close higher against the US dollar today supported by a slight increase in crude oil prices, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1925/1975 against the greenback from yesterday's 4.2150/2200.

A dealer said global crude oil data showed that inventories rose less-than-expected ahead of the high-demand expected for the winter heating season.

Brent crude oil went up US$0.39 to US$51.91 (RM217) per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was US$0.40 US cents higher at US$50.34 per barrel.

The local note was traded higher against other major currencies except for the British pound.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0240/0281 from Monday's 3.0315/0371 and rose against the yen to 4.0332/0388 from 4.0478/0530 yesterday.

The ringgit increased against the euro to 4.6201/6261 from 4.6314/6386 but depreciated versus the British pound to 5.1517/1600 from 5.1297/1362 previously. — Bernama