Selangor records highest number of BR1M recipients from 2014

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor recorded the highest number of recipients of the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) from 2014 until this year, the Dewan Rakyat sitting was told today.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani said during the Ministers' Question Time (MQT) that this was followed by recipients in Johor dan Sarawak.

He said that this year, 8,362,666 BR1M applications were received with 7,280,340 of them being approved while the rest were rejected.

"Of the number approved, Selangor represented the highest with a total of 1,017,403 recipients, Johor (889,636) and Sarawak (735,817)," he said when replying to a question from Nurul Izzah Anwar (PKR-Lembah Pantai).

Nurul Izzah wanted to know the list of total successful and unsuccessful BR1M applicants according to the states from 2014 until now.

Johari said that in 2014, Selangor also received the highest number of BR1M aid with 987,757 recipients while in 2015 the state had 1,066,359 recipients.

Meanwhile, he said the skills training, industrial training and community college programs were carried out under Mara, the Human Resource Ministry and Education Ministry to enhance occupational skills and income of the BR1M recipients.

In addition, he said the government had also provided opportunities to the low-income group to obtain financial resources to involve themselves in the small and medium enterprises. — Bernama