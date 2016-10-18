Goverment-led development is important for people's well-being: Liow

JOHOR BARU: The ongoing development in Bandar Seri Alam in the Eastern Gate Development of Iskandar Malaysia is seen as a crucial project that can make Malaysia stand as an equal with other developing countries.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix) said the government-led development catered to the needs and satisfaction of the local community and the people of Johor Baru as a whole.

"Aside from the Iskandar Malaysia development project, we can also see the expansion of ports such as Pasir Gudang and Tanjung Pelepas which has indirectly contributed to the increase in the local population, who will need other necessities that are currently being built in Johor Baru.

"The development of Bandar Seri Alam as an educational hub by United Malayan Land Bhd (UMLand), for example, has provided choices for the people to send their children here rather than to Johor Baru city," he told a press conference after opening the Foon Yew High School at UMLand Seri Alam Sales Gallery.

Liow, who is also Transport Minister, said the construction of the school was part of the promise that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had made during the 13th General Election.

"The establishment of this school has received approval from the federal and state governments as well as the Chinese community. This is solid proof of how Barisan National (BN) will always fulfil its promises made to the people to help them have a better life," he said.

The approval letter for the school branch was officially handed over by Deputy Education Minister, Datuk Chong Sin Woon to Foon Yew High School Management Committee chairman, Tong Sing Chuan.

The project on a 9.4ha site will become the third Foon Yew High School in Johor with the two others in Stulang and Kulai, and is located near Excelsior International School and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Bandar Seri Alam.

The school, costing RM50 million to build and expected to be completed within three years, will cater to 5,000 students.

Liow also presented MCA's contribution of RM1 million and the Johor Baru Chinese Association's of RM500,000 to the school project.

UMLand's iconic development of Bandar Seri Alam in the Eastern Gate Development of Iskandar Malaysia has been identified as the leading education hub under the Iskandar Regional Development Authority's (IRDA) Comprehensive Development Plan.

The plan will also incorporate eight premier universities and schools, namely Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Masterskill University College of Health Science, Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM), Sekolah Seni Malaysia, Pegasus International School, Excelsior International School and Japanese School. — Bernama