Malaysia condemns launch of ballistic missile by North Korea

Posted on 18 October 2016 - 07:44pm Last updated on 18 October 2016 - 09:31pm

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has condemned the recent test launching of an intermediate-range ballistic missile by North Korea.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said the launch of such a missile last Saturday (Oct 15) was another blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and seriously undermined the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.

Malaysia, the statement said, urged North Korea to desist from conducting further ballistic missile launches.

Malaysia also urged North Korea to fully comply with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions to achieve lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula and maintain international peace and security.

Reports said Pyongyang had on Saturday test-fired presumably a Musadan intermediate-range ballistic missile.

According to reports, US and South Korean officials said the launch ended in failure after the projectile exploded soon after liftoff. — Bernama