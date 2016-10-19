Maria receives death threats by terrorists

PETALING JAYA: Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah revealed today that she and her family received death threats via Whatsapp, a messaging application, allegedly signed off by the Islamic State Malaysia terror cell.

The message included images of her three sons' MyKad.

"I don't know how they got a hold of the photos, this shows that they are desperate," she told reporters after lodging a police report at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters here today.

The person or persons responsible for the threats also warned her about going ahead with the Bersih 5 rally and threatened to "slaughter" and "behead" Maria, calling her cohorts "anjing".

The text ended with a warning, with the sender claiming that they know who her family and her children are, together with the pictures of her sons' MyKad's.

Present at the police station were Human Rights Society (Hakam) chairperson Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Bersih secretariat member Mandeep Singh as well as notable activists and lawmakers.

Ambiga and Mandeep were also targeted as photoshopped images went viral today of a man dressed in black and wearing a balaclava holding Maria, Ambiga and Mandeep at knifepoint.

Ambiga described the death threat as an "act of terrorism".

"This is appalling, they have really crossed the line. This is something that requires immediate action," she said.