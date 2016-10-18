Budget cuts will not affect basic health services: Subramaniam

SHAH ALAM: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam (pix) assures that the budget cuts in his ministry would not encroach into basic health services.

He said the ministry has taken the necessary measures to ensure all hospitals are equipped with sufficient amount of supplies.

“Of course our budget has been cut but we have got adequate supplies.

“I don’t think we would have any problem in ensuring that there is continuity of care in all the hospitals and clinics under the supervision of the ministry,” Subramaniam said during a press conference after he officiated the 2016 Clean,Safe and Healthy Canteen Award which was held at the Shah Alam Convention Center here.

Subramaniam added his ministry will only give additional budgets to hospitals that are heavily used and in need of medical supplies.

“Some hospitals because of their heavy burden, they would have run out of supplies.

“So I have directed the ministry to identify those hospitals and give them additional funding so they can meet expectations,” he said.

Subramaniam was responding to reports that the budget cuts had forced Health Director General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah to re-evaluate the ministry’s financial resources.

Meanwhile, Subramaniam said the Health Ministry had ordered 64 canteen operators to stop its operations this year as they have failed to comply with the regulations set.

“We have investigated more than 11,000 canteens and we have asked 64 premises to shut down operations and we have issues 332 offense notices,” he said.

Subramaniam said so far this year, his ministry had received 153 reports of food poisoning cases which involved more than 6,000 students.