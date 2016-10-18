New printer's adjustment problems delay passport issuance

KUALA LUMPUR: The delay in the home ministry issuance of passports is caused by adjustment problems of its new printer.

In a written reply at the Dewan Rakyat today, the ministry said the government stressed on the quality of passport issued to the public and would not compromise on this aspect.

"The issuance of the new version of the Malaysian international passport, which has been boosted with 28 security features by the Malaysian Immigration Department began in June this year.

"During the transition process, there were delays in the issuance of passports which were caused by printing machine problems and also checks which had to be done by immigration officers on the quality of each passport before issuance," it said in reply to Teresa Kok Suh Sim (DAP Seputeh).

She also asked the ministry to state the cost of supplying the sim card by Iris Corporation and Datasonic Group Berhad in their latest tenders and the cause for passport issuance delay at the Malaysian Immigration Department.

The ministry said the government had no contract to supply the sim card with Iris Corporation or Datasonic Group Berhad. — Bernama