E-Commerce Act to be tightened to prevent online frauds

ROMPIN: The Electronic Commerce Act (E-Commerce Act ) will be further tightened to ensure fraudulent acts involving online selling and buying does not continue.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the ministry was studying and fine-tuning all aspects of the act to protect consumers and traders who conduct business online.

"The world today is becoming more sophisticated ... we are talking about E-commerce now ... we do not want fraud to happen in online trading. Some people do not have the goods while there are others who order items, but are sent other things," he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the 'Sector Focused Career Fair' (SFCF) 2016 at Universiti Tenaga Nasional's (UNITEN) Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Campus in Muadzam Shah near here today.

Also present was Rompin Member of Parliament Datuk Hasan Arifin and UNITEN vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha.

Hamzah added that the ministry had implemented a programme to promote the business culture among graduates in its effort to create more young entrepreneurs in the country and not just to earn a salary.

He said the programme included a competition to create a franchise business among students in tertiary institutions in this country with a cash prize of RM30,000 for the first prize.

"So far, 11 tertiary institutions from this competition have come up with their own products, including Universiti Malaysia Kelantan and Universiti Malaya. For a start, their products are sold in their own universities," he said.

Hamzah said such programmes would expose students to the real world of business as well as help them earn extra income and gain working experience.

"Through this competition, the younger generation will know better what they want and they can come up with new ideas," he said. — Bernama