France confirms talks on Syria to take place in Berlin

PARIS: France on Tuesday confirmed that the French, Russian and German leaders will hold a "working meeting" on the Syrian crisis in Berlin.

The meeting Wednesday will be aimed at "giving the same message to Vladimir Putin on Syria: a durable ceasefire in Aleppo and humanitarian access so that the devastation of this city can end," an aide to French President Francois Hollande said.

Hollande, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will turn to the Syrian conflict after a summit on the Ukraine crisis that will include that country's president, Petro Poroshenko.

The Berlin talks were announced as Moscow said Russian and Syrian air forces have stopped bombing Aleppo ahead of a brief truce, a move the Kremlin said showed "goodwill" as it faces mounting criticism for backing a brutal regime offensive.

Russia had said Monday there would be an eight-hour "humanitarian pause" in the battered city on Thursday, a move welcomed by the United Nations and the European Union which nevertheless said the ceasefire needed to be longer to allow the delivery of aid.

Russia's role in Syria sparked a furious row between Moscow and Paris last week, prompting Putin to cancel a visit to France that had been set for Wednesday. — AFP