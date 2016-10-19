‘Not on my turf’

PETALING JAYA: Taxi drivers who want to make an honest living not only have to contend with Grab and Uber, but also the thuggish and territorial behaviour of certain rogue taxi drivers.

Several taxi drivers who spoke to theSun said due to the behaviour of these taxi drivers, they avoid going to certain destinations to drop off customers, and when they do, they have no choice but to charge extra.

According to the drivers, the locations they stay away from is Sungai Buloh, Klang, Sungai Chua near Kajang, and Suria Kinrara in Puchong to name a few.

Dash, who has been driving a taxi for eight years, said he tried to avoid these locations or be forced to charge extra because he would not be able to pick up passengers after dropping off customers.

“I had dropped a passenger off in Sungai Chua and decided to join the taxi rank to pick up another passenger to make my journey there worthwhile.

“While waiting I was approached by a number of taxi drivers asking me if I was from around the area. I informed them that I was not and had dropped a passenger off nearby.

“The situation turned hostile and I got worried, I was told to drive off,” he said.

Dash said he was warned that his taxi would be damaged if he tried to join the taxi queue again.

He was also told that the queue was only for drivers from around Sungai Chua.

Ahmad said he had dropped off a customer in Klang and was about to pick up another passenger when he was warned off by other drivers.

He said it left him feeling uneasy and that he would think twice about going to Klang again, adding that this was just one of the many problems he had faced.

Shan, who has been driving for the last 12 years, said he had several bad experiences when dropping off passengers in Sungai Buloh.

“Once after dropping off a passenger, I was flagged down by a customer. After picking him up, I had only driven about a kilometre when another taxi driver cut in front of me and stopped. He got out of his taxi and warned me never again to pick up a passenger from the area,” Shan said.

The taxi drivers are urging enforcement authorities and the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) to step up enforcement in such areas.