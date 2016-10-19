New ticketing system for KTM Komuter

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will introduce a new ticketing system for its KTM Komuter service for the Tanjung Malim-Port Klang and Batu Caves-Sungai Gadut routes, beginning 3pm tomorrow.

KTMB in a statement today said the new system would be implemented at 53 KTM Komuter stations of the routes.

"The new ticketing system includes automated gate system and ticketing machines, as well as automatic ticket machines at counters," it said.

Through this new system, the 'Komuter Link' token and 'Touch n' Go' card will be used to replace the current manual tickets. — Bernama