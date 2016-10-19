Three things you may not know about 'Battlefield 1'

AS one of this year's biggest video game releases, October 21's action-heavy Battlefield 1 takes players into the trenches of World War I. But as well as promising intense, team-based multiplayer and an improved story mode, the game lets players fly as a bird, has plans to establish itself as a competitive and potentially lucrative eSport, and hails from a franchise that helped launch a gun-less sub-genre.

Bird mode

Discovered thanks to an advanced preview made available to the publisher's Xbox One and PC subscription scheme membership, one particular mission in the game's single-player story requires players to become a carrier pigeon.

Ferrying a message from a lead character's hemmed-in tank, the pigeon in question has to make it over trench and artillery fire back to base, calling in a barrage before it's too late.

There's a multiplayer mode based around messenger birds too – War Pigeon – that has competing players scurry for a pigeon coop and then, from vulnerable open ground, call in a bombardment on their enemies.

Competitive streak

While this year's Battlefield and Call of Duty are heading in different directions, at least in terms of time period and initial public reception – Battlefield 1 takes place during World War I, while the debut and heavily sci-fi trailer for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare threw many fans for a loop – both are looking to cast their nets wide over the eSports scene.

Publisher Electronic Arts announced its intentions during June's Electronic Entertainment Expo, explaining that Battlefield 1 would form part of a renewed focus on multiplayer tournaments at a local, regional and global level.

First person tutor

For nearly 15 years, Battlefield and Call of Duty have been duelling for supremacy in the intense, action-packed first-person shooter genre. But "Battlefield" studio DICE may have indirectly helped a sub-genre of more sedate, exploratory games find their footing.

That's because one of the studio's staffers was instrumental in bringing 2009 poetic island mystery "Dear Esther" to a broader audience; by entirely removing guns from the first-person shooter concept, the game sought to offer a fresh experience, immersive and engaging but for story-driven reasons.

Its success as a 2012 remaster subsequently provided a platform for a whole range of exploratory titles, including the polished "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter," "Firewatch," "Gone Home" and "Ether One," with more experimental stuff like "Proteus," "Sacramento" and "Bernband" also springing from the niche's fertile ground. — AFP Relaxnews