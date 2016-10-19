Hitachi Sunway’s wish on power tariff

PETALING JAYA: Hitachi Sunway Information Systems Group CEO and director Cheah Kok Hoong, has urged the government to reclassify data centres under the industrial tariff E for power supply in a bid to reduce costs.

He said energy cost is the biggest operation cost for a data centre, making up as much as 40% of cost.

“With uncertainties in terms of the cost of power, it makes it very difficult for us to manage our business with a strategic plan in place.

“We hope the government will reclassify data centres under the industrial tariff E power supply, which is the tariff currently enjoyed by the manufacturing industry. This will not only benefit the industry but be a catalyst to the growth and expansion of data rich startups and businesses,” Cheah said in a statement.