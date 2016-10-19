Call to expedite affordable homes process

PETALING JAYA: Bina Darulaman Bhd (BDB), a Kedah-based property developer, has asked that the government expedite the process of delivering affordable homes to the market by providing a green lane in approving development submissions such as development orders, land matters and building plan.

Its group managing director Datuk Izham Yusoff said in a statement yesterday that the industry would also welcome a reduction in development charges, which would help to ease pressure on margins.

He added that developers developing first time home buyers schemes should be given incentives in the form of a combination of tax incentives, discounts on development charges and expediting approval process.

Izham said BDB would like to see the bottom 40 (B40) and middle 40 (M40) household income categories to be accorded more flexibility financing in terms of margin, loan-to-value ratio and approval process especially for first-time homebuyers.

“BDB also believes that extending the loan tenure from 35 years to 40 years will benefit the market considering the first-time homebuyers’ financial capability.

“Increasing the percentage of withdrawal from EPF to purchase house or reducing mortgage repayment will help ease house buyer to not only reduce their upfront commitment but also their monthly commitment,” he added.