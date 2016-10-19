Perodua sells 150,900 cars in first nine months of 2016

KUALA LUMPUR: Perodua sold 150,900 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, capturing an estimated total industry volume (TIV) share of 36.1% on the back of the delivery of 20,000 Perodua Bezzas.

The Perodua Bezza is the national compact-car maker’s first sedan.

“On a year-to-year comparison, we are cautiously optimistic that we will further reduce the sales deficit gap which currently stands at 4.2%,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Aminar Rashid Salleh said.

Perodua sold 157,500 vehicles the first nine months of 2015.

For the third quarter of the year Perodua sold 45,300 cars, a decrease of 7.5% from 49,000 recorded in the third quarter last year.

On after-sales, Perodua saw 1.51 million intakes enter its 201 service centres nationwide from Jan 1 to Sept 30, 2016 compared with 1.45 million intakes in the same period last year.

Perodua produced 153,700 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, 9% lower compared with 168,300 vehicles in the same period in 2015.

“We believe that the fourth quarter of the year will continue to be challenging due to the current economic conditions as well as competitors’ sales activities,” Aminar Rashid said.

He said Perodua has come up with several key initiatives to drive sales in the fourth quarter, which include the “Test Drive and Win” contest whereby the winner stands a chance to win a Perodua Bezza Advance (with GearUp accessories); and an opportunity to win a trip to China.