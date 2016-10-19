High tide evacuees in Kota Kuala Muda have yet to return home

Posted on 19 October 2016 - 11:48am Last updated on 19 October 2016 - 01:30pm

SUNGAI PETANI: The number of victims evacuated due to the high tide phenomenon in six villages in Kota Kuala Muda remained at 94 people since yesterday.

They are from 27 families and currently staying at four relief centres in the district, said Kuala Muda Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer Civil Defence Second Lieutenant Azahar Ahmad.

He said the victims included 20 senior citizens and a woman with disabilities.

As at 9.30am today, 21 of the victims were staying at the Sungai Meriam Village Development and Security Committee chairman's house and 29 others at a relief centre set up at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Kuala.

They others are being put up at the Kampung Paya Hall (20 people) and at Masjid Haji Yusof Bukit Kecil Hall (24).

He said security members were still monitoring the situation in the six affected villages, namely Kampung Masjid, Kampung Ujung Matang, Kampung Padang Salim, Kampung Yu, Kampung Paya and Kampung Sungai Meriam.

In SELANGOR, there were still 497 people at five evacuation centres as at 8.30am today.

A spokesman at the Selangor Disaster Management Unit said 167 of the evacuees were from Kampung Batu 5, Kapar, Klang, and they were given shelter at the Datuk Ahmad Razali Multipurpose Hall in Kapar.

The remaining 236 evacuees were from Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar, and 94 others from several villages in the Sabak Bernam district.

They were accommodated at the relief centres at Sungai Air Tawar Hall, Parit Baru Hall and Seri Sekinchan Hall in Sabak Bernam.

Meanwhile, Selangor Disaster Management Unit chief Ahmad Fairuz Mohd Yusof said the Sungai Keramat bund in Kampung Batu 5, which was being repaired, burst again, causing the village to be flooded.

"Work to repair the bund is made in stages depending on the low tide at Sungai Puluh," he said in a statement.

He said the flood water also spilled along the bund in Kampung Tok Muda, but did not cause flooding in the area.

In the Sabak Bernam district, he said Sungai Air Tawar embankment also burst again.

"The embankment at Sungai Tebuk Mendeleng is flooded and there are cracks on it.

"However, the situation is still safe and under control with residents having been evacuated," he added.

In PERAK, nine areas in Bagan Datoh were flooded at 5.30am today, but there was no report of vacuation.

District Disaster Management and Aid Committee chairman Datuk Hamzah Hussin said the areas affected were Tanjung Sari, Kampung Sungai Manila, Kampung Kota, Bagan Ikan, Bagan Sungai Burung, Bagan Sungai Tiang, Bagan Lipas, Bagan Sungai Belukang and Bagan Pasir Laut.

"The bunds in the affected areas were submerged under water, but the water receded at 7am today," he said when contacted by Bernama.— Bernama