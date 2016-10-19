An eye-opening insight

OUR eyes may be the window to our soul, but it is also an area where most of us neglect when it comes to skincare. Jade Peak, who is Pharmacare Laboratories' International Brand Manager, concurred as much by saying that eye care is more of an afterthought even though there are very good reasons as to why we need to be mindful about them.

"The area around our eyes is very delicate, where the skin is also a lot thinner and more prone to environmental factors. Besides that, skin problems around your eye – be it wrinkles, under-eye bags or dark under-eye circles – age us tremendously," she explained.

As such, it is highly important for one to not only take good care of the eyes but to also treat them appropriately whenever problems arise. One skincare brand that does this effectively is Skin Doctors Cosmeceuticals, a brand under Pharmacare Laboratories.

This problem-solution brand offers various products to counter assorted issues under its eye treatment range, with the EyeTuck and EyeCircle being two star products. The former reduces under-eye bags while the latter brightens the appearance of dark under-eye circles.

"Under-eye bags and dark undereye circles are common problems that transcend gender, age and nationalities. They can be caused by genetic, lifestyle choices or environmental factors. While both issues concern the eyes, they're also different. Hence, we don't just have a one-size-fits-all product because each person has their own concern."

According to Peak, the EyeTuck and EyeCircle are some of the earlier introductions in the range that have withstood the test of time. She attributed their longevity to two key aspects: clinically proven and visible results.

"Everything that we use or do in Skin Doctors is clinically proven. It has always been important for us to be at the cutting edge of the best and most innovative ingredients. Thus, all our products are backed by science, technology and clinical studies.

"Moreover, consumers can see visible results. We can expound all we want on our development, ingredients and such, but there is nothing quite like it when you see the results on your face.

"EyeTuck gives you visible result in less than 15 days and it's less than a month for EyeCircle. To someone who is investing in their skin, it's quite a short amount of time to start, feel and look better," she added.

There is also no age restriction on when one should start with eye care treatment. After all, Peak divulged that "consumers are getting younger and younger in terms of when they feel comfortable enough to start using treatment products, particularly in this part of the world where there's a willingness to try things a lot earlier."

"As soon as you notice there are issues cropping out around your eye area, there's no reason why you should not begin treatment products – even if you're in your 20s – since they also moisturise and protect your eye area from further damage.

"Prevention is better than cure, but if you can do both then it'd be better. Although it's impossible for us to stop every environmental factor from impacting our skin, we can try our best to not exacerbate it."

FIVE QUICK TIPS

>Make eye care part of your day and night skincare routine every day.

>Identify the biggest problem with your eyes and choose the right product based on it.

>Treat and care select products that come with nourishing ingredients that protect and hydrate.

>Use your fingertip to apply eye cream in a gentle dotting motion.

>General rule of application is to start inside and slowly work your way out. Some gentle massage is fine.