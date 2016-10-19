Fishmongers cry foul over presence of unlicensed traders outside market

NIBONG TEBAL: Fishmongers at the Taman Berjaya market here are crying foul over unlicensed traders setting up stalls outside the market.

Lau Ah Lek, 80, said the income of licensed fishmongers was threatened with such activities and urged for greater enforcement by the Seberang Perai Municipal Council.

He alleged there were about 10 unlicensed fishmongers operating outside the market and called for action to be taken.

He said licensed sellers were not against competition but that competition should be fair, pointing out traders like him had to pay for their licences and rent.

"They (unlicensed fishmongers) do not pay for licences so I hope the authorities can do something," he said in a dialogue session with Penang Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow who was on a working visit to the Jawi constituency.

Also present were Works and Public Amenities Committee chairman Lim Hock Seng and Jawi assemblyman Soon Lip Chee.

Chow said he would request the council to enhance enforcement measures to remove unlicensed traders.

"Of course we will encourage them to apply for the necessary licences so they can be assigned empty stalls in the market," he added.

Chow also addressed the issue of lack of parking, noting there were 224 traders in the market but only 128 parking spaces.

He admitted the existing parking facilities were not enough and that solutions will be sought to resolve the issue.

Chow also visited Taman Nibong Tebal where Kou Say Leng, 46, urged him to tackle flash flood woes in the area.

She said residents have been affected by flooding for the past 30 years where water can sometimes be knee-deep.

Chow pointed out an automatic pump had been installed to mitigate the problem and that the Council was in the process of upgrading the drainage system.

"The project is expected to start in June next year and be completed by June 2018," he said, adding the state has allocated RM1.5million for the project.