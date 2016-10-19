Sports Games for stroke survivors next year

PETALING JAYA: For the first time ever, a sporting event specially designed for stroke survivors will be taking place next year, showcasing the remarkable abilities and possibilities of life after a crippling stroke.

National Stroke Association of Malaysia (Nasam) founding chairman Janet Yeo said that the Stroke Games is born out of the belief that sports and playing games heal the brain and the game is able to provide a platform for stroke survivors to overcome challenges and inspire them to compete with one another in the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Yeo said that the Stroke Games is pivotal to taking Nasam and its stroke survivors to new heights as the games is in tandem with Nasam's mission of continuing to nurture a new beginning for stroke survivors through holistic stroke-specific programmes.

The games will be held at the Panasonic National Sports Complex in Shah Alam, and will see about 800 stroke survivors, family and friends from Nasam's nine clubs nationwide coming together.

"There will be 34 sporting activities – eight individuals and 26 group challenges – all of which has been carefully selected and modified to be safe for stroke survivors to which the degree of modification is based on the severity and stroke impact," Nasam rehab training and development head Qamer Iqbal Khan said in a statement today.

However, to make the games a reality, Nasam is seeking contributions from organisations and individuals and the sponsorship can be in cash or in the form of specific items such as hotel accommodations for stroke survivors and their caregivers, t-shirts, trophies and transportation. In return, sponsors will be featured on promotional materials and also on Nasam's official website.

For more information, kindly contact Nasam at 03-80756000 or media@aboutcom.com.my.