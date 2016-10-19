Former dep director detained by MACC in Sabah released today

Posted on 19 October 2016 - 01:14pm Last updated on 19 October 2016 - 02:37pm

KOTA KINABALU: A former deputy director of a government department who was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last week was today released on a RM500,000 bail.

The order for the release of the Sabah Finance Ministry's technical and engineering advisor was made by Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie following an application by MACC.

The 62-year-old former deputy director was appointed an advisor at the ministry following his retirement last year.

He was detained on Oct 14 to facilitate investigations into abuse of power involving infrastructure projects worth RM3.3 billion. The remand order expired today. — Bernama