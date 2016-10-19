Telecoms shop owner first in Perak to be fined for failing to submit GST statement

IPOH: A telecommunications shop owner here became the first person in the state to be fined for failing to submit his Goods and Services Tax (GST) statement in time, by the Sessions Court today.

Wong Kean Yik, 35, who owns Sun Yi Telecommunication Trading at Lawan Kuda Baru Gopeng, was fined a total of RM40,000 on eight charges of committing the offences between May and December last year.

Judge Murtazadi Amran, who imposed a fine of RM5,000, in default six months' jail, on each charge, said: "Since you pleaded guilty and save the court's time I am giving you the minimum fine.

"The purpose of collecting GST is to strengthen the country's economy and help the rakyat. You have committed an offence under the GST Act and the court cannot ignore it ... this is a deterrent for others," he added.

In mitigation, Wong asked the court to impose a lower fine as his income is about RM3,000 and RM5,000 a month after deductions.

"I could not submit the statement on time due to problems with the computer system," he added.

On Oct 5, Wong had pleaded guilty to the eight charges and the court had then deferred the sentencing.

The offence under Section 41(6) of the GST Act 2014 provides for a fine of not more than RM50,000 for each charge or a jail term not exceeding three years years or both.

Wong had, however, submitted the statement after the period as required under Section 41(1) of the GST Act 2014.

Customs Department prosecution officer S. Morgan prosecuted.