SEED has produced more than 28,000 Indian entrepreneurs since 2012

KUALA LUMPUR: The Secretariat for Empowerment of Indian Entrepreneurs (SEED), established four years ago, has produced 28,215 entrepreneurs so far, said its chief executive officer Datuk Dr A.T Kumarajah (pix).

He said the entrepreneurs, from the micro-business and small and medium industries (SMIs) sectors, were assisted with business loans amounting to RM1.176 billion.

SEED was established in Aug 2012 to coordinate the involvement of Indian entrepreneurs in the country's economic development and it has since helped to improve the socio-economic status of the Indian community in the country, he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama here recently.

He said about 70% or 26,825 of the entrepreneurs were involved in micro-businesses, with a total of RM347.5 million in loan assistance granted.

The remaining 30% (1,390 entrepreneurs) were involved in SMIs, and they had received business financing worth a total of RM828.9 million.

"SEED disbursed soft loans through government programmes and development financial institutions such as the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun), Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) and SME Bank.

"A total of RM 235.3 million was channeled through Tekun to 17,697 people," he said.

Kumarajah said AIM also provided RM106.5 million in assistance to 9,041 entrepreneurs, while the SME Bank provided loans, amounting to RM277.1 million, which were utilised by 172 Indian entrepreneurs.

SEED is an initiative of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak which aims to lead, stimulate and coordinate the involvement of Indian entrepreneurs in the country's economic development agenda.

The secretariat was established as a strategic unit in the Prime Minister's Department on Aug 1, 2012, to provide guidance and detailed information on loans and government aid for Indian entrepreneurs.

Kumarajah said the distribution of loans by Tekun before and after SEED was established under the Economic Transformation Programme also proved its success, where only RM31.6 million was disbursed from 2008 to 2011 to 4,212 entrepreneurs, while from August 2012 to September 2016, it had increased to RM203.7 million, with 13,485 entrepreneurs benefiting from the scheme.

He said the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme (SPUMI) under Tekun also benefited 16,841 Indian entrepreneurs, comprising 10,429 men and 6,412 women since 2008.

Kumarajah said various programmes and training exercises were also provided by SEED all year round to raise awareness about the multiple sources of funding and assistance for entrepreneurs provided by various parties.

He said such training programmes could help entrepreneurs build and grow their businesses, while contributing towards sustainable economic growth.

Kumarajah said hoped that the prime minister would continue to provide similar allocation to help Indian entrepreneurs in the Budget 2017 to be tabled this Friday.

In Budget 2016, Najib allocated RM100 million through Tekun for Indian entrepreneurs, in addition to RM50 million through the SME Bank to help small Indian entrepreneurs.

Kumarajah said SEED's success of producing many Indian entrepreneurs proved Najib's efforts to develop the socio-economic status of the Indian community were now bearing fruit. — Bernama