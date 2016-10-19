High-tide phenomenon at four areas in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: The high-tide phenomenon reportedly occcurred at four areas in the resort town of Port Dickson, this morning.

The four areas monitored were Teluk Kemang beach at Batu 8, Bagan Pinang beach at Batu 3, Saujana beach at Batu 4 and Tanjung Biru beach or Blue Lagoon at Batu 10.

According to the Port Dickson District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the high tide started about 9am with the sea waves reaching up to 3.35m but by 11am, the water levels subsided.

It said the situation was under control, and in Taman Wawasan Port Dickson the water level rise due to the high tide overflow and rain this morning was mininal and no houses were affected.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Civil Defence director, Lt Col. (PA) Kamal Mokhtar said his men would continue to be stationed in the affected areas tentatively until Oct 20.

"For the second wave of the high-tide phenomenon, we are to place our members back there, but this will depend on the decision of the District Officer as the chairman of the Port Dickson District Disaster Management Committee," he said.

State police chief, Datuk Jaafar Mohd Yusof said his men would only be placed at the affected beach areas if the situation demanded it.

"So far, the sea waves have not been that dangerous ... but if the situation poses a danger, we will monitor the affected beach areas and not allow visitors to swim there," he said. — Bernama