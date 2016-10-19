Michael Moore drops surprise Trump film

US filmmaker Michael Moore smiles as he listen to a fortune-telling fairground attraction bearing the likeness of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside the IFC Theater before attending the debut of a surprise documentary on Trump titled 'TrumpLand' in New York on Oct 18, 2016. — AFP

People wait in line outside the IFC Theater before the debut of a surprise documentary about Republican nominee Donald Trump titled 'TrumpLand' by US filmmaker Michael Moore in New York on Oct 18, 2016. — AFP

Director Michael Moore speaks to the media at the premiere of his documentary 'Michael Moore In TrumpLand' at the IFC Center on Oct 18, 2016 in New York City. — AFP

IN 2004, director Michael Moore took on George W. Bush in Fahrenheit 9/11. On Tuesday, the filmmaker surprised his fans with news that he would debut his new film about Donald Trump.

Michael Moore in TrumpLand will have a free pre-screening Tuesday night in New York, he announced on Twitter.

The movie is apparently based on his failed efforts to stage a one-man show about Trump in an Ohio theatre. Moore said it was cancelled because he was told he was too controversial.

Moore is known for left-leaning political activism and his fierce opposition to the Republican presidential nominee.

"See the film Ohio Republicans tried to shut down. Oscar-winner Michael Moore dives right into hostile territory with his daring and hilarious one-man show, deep in the heart of TrumpLand in the weeks before the 2016 election," according to the synopsis offered by the IFC Center theatre in Brooklyn.

The film's regular run at the theater will begin Wednesday.

Moore, who will attend Tuesday's screening, somewhat famously predicted that Trump would win the Republican primaries.

Moore backed Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries. He has not endorsed Hillary Clinton, citing her support for the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 while serving as a New York senator.

It is Moore's second film release this year, after Where to Invade Next. In that movie, he played a pseudo conqueror who plants the US flag wherever he goes, baffling onlookers.

Moore uses the term "invasion" to mean plundering other nations' notions of happy workers, good education, humane prisons and empowered women.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker is best known for directing documentaries such as Bowling for Columbine (2002), which takes on American gun culture; Fahrenheit 9/11, which skewers the George W. Bush administration's response to the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, and Roger & Me (1989), about his efforts to talk to the head of General Motors about the impact of plant closures in Flint, Michigan.

Moore won an Oscar in 2003 for best documentary feature for Bowling for Columbine. — AFP