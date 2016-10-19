Director and deputy director of Sabah Water Department suspended from duty (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The director and deputy director of the Sabah Water Department (SWD) have been suspended from duty since the date of their arrest following their involvement in a multi-million ringgit graft scandal, the biggest the nation has seen to date.

Sabah State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman confirmed that the notices of suspension for both have been issued by the State Public Service Commission.

"The suspension of the director and deputy director is effective as of Oct 5 and 4 this year respectively, the dates when the suspects were arrested," he said in a statement released by the press and publication offices to the Chief Minister of Sabah.

He said that under the suspension, both suspects were prohibited from entering the SWD offices or the premises of any water department offices in Sabah.

"The suspects are also not allowed to leave the state during this period of the investigation," he said.

The director and his deputy are alleged to have taken kickbacks and being involved in money laundering from RM3.3 billion worth of federal projects which were disbursed to companies under their siblings' names.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had seized some RM53.7 million in cash from houses and offices of the department director and his deputy.

It was reported earlier in the week that the director was yet to receive a suspension order and as such, would return to work after he posted bail of RM500,000 in two sureties.

He also was ordered to report to the Sabah MACC every month.