Video of security guard getting assaulted in Kajang, goes viral

KUALA LUMPUR: A video of a security guard being assaulted by a driver in Kajang has been making the rounds on social media since yesterday.

It shows the guard being repeatedly punched in the face by an irate driver when the guard was perceived as being slow in lifting a boom at the entrance of a residential area in Sungai Long Seksyen 7 on Sunday.

The assailant was driving a silver-coloured Perodua Myvi in the incident that was captured on CCTV.

The video was shared on the Metafora Anafora Facebook page and garnered some 11,000 shares and 2,000 comments on Facebook.

The guard, known only as Murugan, 34, lost a tooth and sustained a swollen left eye as a result of the beating.

In the video, Murugan was seen allowing a car in front of the Myvi to enter the residential area. The Myvi driver lost his cool and rammed into the boom.

When Murugan confronted the driver for his actions, the driver grabbed him by the collar and punched him repeatedly in the face.

Murugan lodged a police report on the same day.

When contacted by theSun, Kajang district police chief ACP Othman Nayan confirmed that the case was being investigated but declined to comment further.

It is understood that Murugan had been working as a guard in the residential area for three months, and had not seen the driver before the incident.