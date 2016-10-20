Cops seize gold Rolls Royce, Lamborghini

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have seized a gold Rolls Royce Phantom and a Lamborghini Aventador worth RM3.4 million, both belonging to a Kelantan businessman over two separate offences here.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the Rolls Royce with the number plate "DSS" was seized at a valet parking facility at Pavilion Shopping Mall, along Jalan Raja Chulan on Monday at about 1pm.

The yellow Lamborghini with the number plate "G1M 5555", was seized in the same area on the following day.

"We acted upon receiving a tip-off and both cars belong to a businessman with a 'Datuk Seri' title in his 50's who is currently overseas.

"During the raid on Monday, a 39-year-old man, a local believed to be the businessman's driver, was arrested to assist the investigation," he told reporters in a press conference at city police headquarters here today.

He said the driver then led investigators to the same location on Tuesday where police seized a yellow Lamborghini Aventador estimated worth RM1.8 million.

Amar said checks and inspection found that the Rolls Royce was not registered under Road Transport Department (RTD) as there was no documentation and the registration plate was fake.

It is learnt that the Lamborghini was registered under the Road Transport Department but it had recorded a number of offences against Customs Department regulations.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the policeman who was involved in a case where two senior police officers recently had their cars stolen from the car park of Bukit Aman's Tower I building was charged yesterday under Section 379 A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft, which provides for between one and seven years' jail and a fine.

"Five individuals including the policeman between their 30's to 40's were arrested. The suspect, who is an officer with the Camp Commandant Branch is believed to be main culprit," he said.