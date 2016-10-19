Hishammuddin signs condolence book over death of Thai King

Posted on 19 October 2016 - 04:20pm Last updated on 19 October 2016 - 05:52pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein signed the condolence book at the Thai embassy, here, today in a sign of respect over the death of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Hishammuddin, who arrived at the embassy with his wife Datin Seri Marsilla Tengku Abdullah about noon, spent about 20 minutes there.

On hand to receive them were the Thai ambassador to Malaysia, Damrong Kraikruan and his wife Suwanna Phukphat.

"His Majesty ruled with integrity and compassion – dearly remembered by his subjects as a bearer of peace, unity and prosperity.

"He was greatly respected at home and around the world for his dedication in upholding these universal values. His Majesty left behind a legacy that will be cherished by future generations.

"I stand with the people of Thailand as we mourn His Majesty King Bhumibol's passing, and hold the Thai people in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Hishammuddin wrote in the condolence book.

Army chief, General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Royal Malaysian Air Force chief, General Tan Sri Roslan Saad were also present during the visit.

King Bhumibol, 89, who reigned over Thailand for 70 years after ascending the throne in 1946, died at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok last Thursday. — Bernama