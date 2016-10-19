Press Digest - Trio of parents warned on grave consequences in leaving the fate of UEC to the courts

PETALING JAYA: Thirty-four Negri Sembilan Chinese guilds and associations appealed to three parents to withdraw a suit in which they have sought a court decision on the UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) examination over Dong Zong's (United Chinese School Committees Association) decision to allow students of SM Chong Hwa, Kuantan, to sit for it.

The trio had wanted the Kuala Lumpur High Court to decide whether opening the UEC examination to these students would affect its legitimacy, Sin Chew Daily reported today.

In a joint statement issued at a press conference in Seremban on Wednesday, representatives of the groups reminded the trio of the grave consequences the suit has on UEC, the common examination for students of Chinese independent schools, and urged other Chinese bodies to defend it.

They said no one should leave the fate of UEC to the court, especially when students sitting for the UEC examination need to focus on their subjects.

They also said that at a time that negotiations are on-going to get full government recognition for UEC, the last thing that it needs is to be sidetracked.

Meanwhile, the trio, who claimed to have children studying in Chinese independent schools and represent those who are against allowing SM Chung Hwa's students to sit for the UEC examination, said they are willing to resolve the case out of court if Dong Zong could produce a letter from the Malaysian Examinations Board indicating that the Chinese education group can allow SM Chong Hwa to hold the UEC examination for its students.

The status of the school, which is supposed to be a Chinese independent school, has been a point of contention due to ambiguities in its approval letter.