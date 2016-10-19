Trainers must give detailed explanation to Education departments on training modules (Video)

PUTRAJAYA: Team building organisers outside the Education Ministry must now give detailed explanations of their training modules to state education departments and schools before any such programme is conducted.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said these organisers must now obtain approval to conduct such programmes after they give a detailed explanation to avoid dangerous elements being used in training.

"We will still conduct team building courses for students, but we strongly forbid any dangerous elements being used which could cause trauma to students," he told a press conference today.

This follows a video which went viral this week showing several schoolchildren screaming and crying after trainers threw a snake into a pond they were in at a training camp run by the Civil Defence Force in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Mahdzir said organisers must get approval from either the school or state education department after explaining the details of the activities to be conducted in the programme.

He said that over the years, many programmes were outsourced to police and fire and rescue department but this was the first time an incident of this kind has happened.

He added the students involved are receiving counselling by the Perak Education department for their trauma.