Pakatan unveils alternative budget

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan has unveiled its own version of Budget 2017 which projects to spend a sum of RM238.23 billion, with RM189.12 billion allocated to operating expenditure and RM49.11 billion on development.

The budget seeks to reduce the Prime Minister's Department budget by RM10 billion, eliminating corruption and spending more on development expenditure.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the alternative budget would provide solutions to several issues burdening the rakyat, such as unemployment and the rising cost of living.

She said the government is free to replicate any ideas presented in the alternative budget to be included in the national 2017 budget, set to be tabled this Friday.

"There is no problem if the government wants to use our idea as we are willing to help them," she said at the unveiling of the alternative budget today.

Also present was Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, DAP national publicity secretary Tony Pua and federal opposition lawmakers.

The alternative budget would see 60% of its development expenditure going to the poorest states, namely Sabah, Kelantan, Sarawak, Kedah and Terengganu.

The budget also seeks to increase the national minimum wage to RM1,500 nationwide, as opposed the current Minimum Wages Order of RM1,000 for Peninsular Malaysia and RM920 for East Malaysia.