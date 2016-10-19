Bukit Merah factory may face action over chlorine gas leak

KUALA LUMPUR: Stern action will be taken against a chemical factory in Bukit Merah, Perak which was involved in a chlorine gas leak incident if it was found to have flouted the relevant regulations, said Deputy

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib.

He said an investigation was being conducted against Malay-Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd to ensure the factory complied with the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 and the Factories and Machinery Act 1967.

"Investigations are still being carried out to identify the cause and if there were violations of the regulations, court action will be taken," he said in reply to a question from V. Sivakumar (DAP-Batu Gajah) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Sivakumar wanted to know the stand of the government on the chemical factory and to provide a complete report on the chlorine gas leak incident and its effects on the health and safety of residents in the surrounding areas.

Elaborating on the matter, Ismail said in the Sept 17 incident, a ferric acid tank (ferric chloride) fell and broke causing the liquid to mix with sodium hypochlorite in the pipe which produced chlorine gas in the factory at about 9.45am.

Nonetheless, he said the quick action of the factory's emergency response team (ERT) and the fire and rescue department succeeded in neutralising the chlorine gas from a reading of 3 parts per million (PPM) at noon to 0.5 PPM at 1pm and the gas was completely neutralised by 3pm.

He said as a result of the gas leak, a worker was admitted to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) while another worker and four firemen were given outpatient treatment.

"No residents nearby were affected by the incident," he added. — Bernama