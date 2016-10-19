Body of capsized boat victim found

Posted on 19 October 2016 - 06:49pm Last updated on 19 October 2016 - 07:30pm

KUALA PERLIS: The body of a teenage victim of a boat which capsized in the waters off Kuala Sanglang-Kuala Perlis yesterday was found at 10.10am today.

The body of Abdul Shakair Abdul Rahman, 18, was by a boat from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Kangar district police chief DSP Wari Kiew said the victim, from Kampung Mengkuang Layar, Utan Aji, went to the sea to fish with a friend when their boat was hit by huge waves and capsized.

The friend, Muhamad Izwan Hamdan, 28, managed to hold on to the capsized boat and was rescued by fishermen about half an hour later.

A search and rescue operation was mounted after a report on the boat capsize was made.

The search and rescue team comprised various agencies, including the Marine Police and the Kuala Sungai Baru Fishermen's Association. — Bernama