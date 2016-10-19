Opposition lawmaker says BR1M programme a success

KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition said the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) programme is a successful initiative that has benefited the rakyat.

Kelana Jaya lawmaker Wong Chen said the opposition might even retain the programme if they come into power in the next general election.

The PKR MP who was involved in the drafting of Pakatan Harapan's budget, noted that several aspects in BR1M need to be refined to ensure the programme did not end up as a political tool.

"BR1M is quite a successful programme but it has to be refined.

"We will have to refine it, sit down and crunch the real economic data ... everything must be done based on data and tested out," he told reporters at the unveiling of Pakatan Harapan's alternative budget.

He said similar programmes practised in other countries had eligibility requirements.

Wong Chen said countries such as Australia requires a person to at least have a job to qualify for such financial aid.

"It is not sufficient just to give BR1M because you are poor.

"BR1M should be picked through the employers system, not just through a handout from Umno division branches," he added.