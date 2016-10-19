Taxi driver jailed for stealing at ex-wife's house

Posted on 19 October 2016 - 07:10pm Last updated on 19 October 2016 - 07:56pm

KAJANG: A taxi driver was sentenced to three month's jail by the Magistrate's Court here today for stealing at his former wife's house.

Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris handed down the sentence on Amrizam Mansor, 43, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with stealing, among others, a drill and a socket cable, all worth RM800, belonging to Zaini Abd Latip, 42, at house No 307, Block B, Jalan 6C/2, Bandar Baru Bangi, here at 7.45pm last Oct 13.

Zaini was engaged by Amrizan's ex-wife to do house repair at her house and Zaini had left the tools at the house.

The court ordered Amrizan to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Oct 14.

In mitigation, Amrizan, who was unrepresented, said he was the sole breadwinner for the family and had eight school children to support.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Megat Mahathir Megat Tharir Afendi. — Bernama