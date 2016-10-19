Air traffic controllers did their best to ensure safety, minimise delays: DCA

PUTRAJAYA: Air traffic controllers did their best to ensure safety and minimise delays to all airspace users during yesterday's power failure incident at the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KL ATCC), said the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA).

DCA in a statement today said the power failure, which occurred from 2.55pm to 4.06pm, was due to a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) cable at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS), Subang, between MAS Hanger 1 and Skypark, experiencing a disruption.

It said the gen-set (generator set) was functioning but the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) system that managed power supply to the various Air Traffic Control (ATC) support equipment failed, resulting in electrical failure to those equipment.

"As a result, the link between radio and radar stations from hill sites including IPVPN lines to and from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was cut off and was not available," it said.

The unavailability of the radar data and radio frequencies from hill sites had affected Area Control Services at the KL ATCC, it added.

Explaining further, DCA said the arrivals and departures at KLIA were not fully disrupted because its system was connected through direct radio link independent from the KL ATCC.

"The main ATC System was not fully affected as it has a separate UPS. The partial availability of the system allowed ATC to provide limited services using local radio frequencies and Genting Radar data," it said.

To ensure safety to the airspaces users, ATC had to delay aircraft on the ground at various airports including KLIA, DCA said.

"ATC had to coordinate with our neighbouring Flight Information Regions (FIRs) to space up traffic overflying Malaysia FIR. As a consequence, 43 aircraft were delayed for departure from KLIA.

"This was done to make sure that safety was not compromised during the limited ATC services," it said.

DCA stressed that there was no ATC incident during the power failure. — Bernama