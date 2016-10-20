Court postpones 'Myvi' trial to Dec 5-7

KUALA LUMPUR: The Traffic Court today postponed to Dec 5-7, the trial of two car owners accused of reckless driving at Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway, which resulted in the death of three members of a family.

First accused Siti Noor Aini Mohd Said, 37, requested for the adjournment through counsel Omar Bakhi Ahmad who informed the court that his client's father passed away yesterday and she needed time to settle certain family matters.

Second accused Mohammad Fizal Reza Jamauddin, 32, also made a similar request through counsel S.N Seelan who informed the court that his client had undergone surgery and given medical leave to rest.

Deputy public prosecutor Suhaimi Ibrahim did not object to the requests.

Magistrate Zilfinaz Abbas stressed that the postponement would be the final one.

He said he only granted the requests after considering their reasons which were due to unforeseen circumstances.

"But there will be no postponement after this. The case has been pending for too long since March and it is October now; we will continue in December. I hope the parties concerned will take note of this," said the magistrate.

The trial commenced on Aug 25 last year and was adjourned to March 30 this year. It should have resumed on June 13 but was postponed on the defence's request. The court fixed Oct 18 for trial but it was postponed again to today.

Ten prosecution witnesses have given their testimonies.

Siti Noor Aini and Mohammad Fizal Reza were charged with driving in a dangerous manner that caused the death of Fairuz Nizam Husain, 35, his wife Nova Safitri Azhari, 27, and their six-month-old daughter, Nur Firuza Annisa.

The duo allegedly committed the offence while at the wheel of their Perodua Myvi cars at Km6 Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway from Ulu Klang to Jalan Duta between 12.31am and 12.35am on May 2, 2015. — Bernama