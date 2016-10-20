M-Bike system expected to reduce motorcycle lanes congestion by 50%

JOHOR BARU:- The implementation of the Secured Automated Clearance System for Malaysian Citizen Motorcyclists (M-BIKE) this month is expected to reduce motorcycle lanes congestion by 50% at the

Malaysia-Singapore entry points.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the M-BIKE system, expected to be fully operational next month, was a government transformation effort to improve its services to the people.

"Through the system, (so far) we have overcome congestion during peak hours while motorcyclists and pillon riders made significant savings in time compared to the conventional system," he told reporters after inspecting the implementation of of the system at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex here today.

Through the M-BIKE system, the inspection time was reduced to eight seconds compared to the earlier method which took between 12 to 15 seconds for each motorcycle, said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister.

Earlier, he was given a 45-minute briefing on the operations of the Immigration Department at the CIQ complexes at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Bangunan Sultan Abu Bakar at Linkedua (Second Link) as well as the implementation of M-BIKE system at both gateways.

For the time being, the implementation of the M-BIKE system involved 50 exit and entry lanes at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar while at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, 25 exit and entry lanes, Ahmad Zahid said.

However, he said that for the time being, there was no special lanes for large capacity motorcycles as these were being built and were expected to be completed in two more months.

Ahmad Zahid said the implementation of the M-BIKE facility proved the government was serious in maintaining security while improving its services for motorcyclists.

Therefore, he wanted a report on the usage of M-BIKE lanes to be tabled at post-cabinet meetings chaired by him to monitor how far the system had been effective.

"Currently, there is still a constraint where big motorcycles are concerned. About 12% of large motorcycles could not pass through (the M-Bike lanes)" he said.

On average, about 60,000 motorcyclists cross the Malaysia-Singapore border daily.

Accompanying, Ahmad Zahid in his visit was Immigration director-general, Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali. — Bernama