Two men arrested to assist with taxi driver's murder case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two men to assist with the investigation into the murder of a taxi driver whose body was found wrapped in a mattress at an apartment in Setapak, here, on Oct 6.

Kuala Lumpur police CID chief, SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said a local man, aged 20, was arrested last Sunday near the crime scene, with a knife believed to be used in the murder of the 58-year-old victim.

Police also arrested a Pakistani man in Kuala Perlis yesterday during the investigation," he told a press conference, here, today.

On Oct 7, police detained and then remanded the taxi driver's daughter for five days on suspicion of giving contradictory and dubious statements. However, she was released on police bail. — Bernama