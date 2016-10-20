‘Vegan tourism’ proposal for Penang

Posted on 19 October 2016 - 11:46pm Last updated on 19 October 2016 - 11:58pm

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has been urged to tap the rising popularity of vegetarianism and veganism by making the state a destination for vegetarians.

Southeast Asia Vegetarian Union chairman Pishu Murli Hassaram said there were more than 600 million vegetarians and vegans worldwide.

He pointed out vegetarianism was growing, noting 5% of the population of the United States are vegetarians.

"Imagine if only 1% of the 600 million vegetarians worldwide visited Penang, that is already six million visitors," he told a press conference recently which was also attended by state Environment, Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh.

Pishu Murli said the state will host a two-day 7th Southeast Asian Vegetarian Congress from Nov 11.

At the event, chefs, environmentalists, nutritionists and health experts will share their knowledge on the benefits of vegetarianism, he added.

The speakers will include International Vegetarian Union president Dr Susianto Tseng, Scientific Advisory Board for Immunogenic Research Foundation member Dr Thomas Lodi and Mahidol University Professor Wichai Ekastaksin.

Among the Malaysians speakers will be cook book author Mohana Gill and spice merchant S. K. Sundaram, who will speak on the history and curative powers of spices.

Pishu Murli also urged the public to attend the annual International Meatless Day Charity Carnival on Nov 13 at Upper Penang Road. Proceeds from the event will go to the Pertubuhan Rumah Kebajikan Seri Cahaya and Sadhu Vaswani Welfare Fund.