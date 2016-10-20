Uber, Grab barred by Big Blue

KUALA LUMPUR: Drivers of e-hailing services Uber and Grab will not be allowed to pick up passengers from four major areas here from next month.

Big Blue Taxi Service founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail revealed the four locations are Publika shopping mall, Ritz Carlton Hotel, Sunway Putra Mall and JW Marriott Hotel.

"We are expanding the restriction imposed in KLCC because these places are part of Big Blue territory and it is our priority that the public have a good and safe customer experience," Shamsubahrin said.

He said he has the right to impose such a restriction due to a contract he had with the respective building owners or managers.

"Under the contract, only Big Blue taxis are allowed to pick up passengers from the property's private road while those which are operating illegally or do not meet requirements of any of the authorities like Road Transport Department or the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) are prohibited from entering to pick up passengers even if they have bookings from visitors," he said.

The drop-off, however, can still be within the building premises as the enforcement of such restrictions does not cover public or access roads, he added.

Shamsubahrin also said he welcomed those who had returned their taxis and had resorted to driving private vehicles to be part of the ZeptoBlue taxi fleet.

"Once they join us, I am open to offer them employment contracts enabling them to earn a steady income of RM3,000 each month," he said.

He stressed that the offer is only open to those who have a valid Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence as well as a clean driving record.

"As customer safety is our utmost priority, we conduct strict checks with all the relevant authorities on all our drivers before offering them an employment contract. We do not hire or accept drivers who have a criminal record," Shamsubahrin said, adding that he hopes to have some 5,000 new drivers by end of the year.