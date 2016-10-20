Super typhoon slams into northern Philippines, thousands evacuated

MANILA: Super Typhoon Haima slammed into the northern Philippines on Wednesday, displacing tens of thousands of people and bringing torrential rains and winds that shattered glass windows and ripped off rooftops, officials said.

Haima, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in three years, made landfall over the town of Penablanca in the province of Cagayan, where power was cut off hours earlier.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of up to 315kph, the Philippines' weather bureau said. In Cagayan alone, at least 23,000 people were evacuated from towns and villages prone to floods and landslides, according to provincial Governor Manuel Mamba.

In the city of Tuguegarao, tin roofs of schools used as evacuation centres were torn off by the winds and emergency teams were unable to go out due to the heavy rains, said Mayor Jefferson Soriano.

"The roads are impassable because trees and electric posts have been toppled and they now litter the streets," he told Manila radio station DZMM.

"Many roofs have been torn off and the city hall's glass windows have been shattered." Some 5 million people were at high risk within the 100km radius of Haima, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The storm was headed west-north-west at 25kph and was expected to cross the Philippines' northern island of Luzon before exiting Thursday evening.

Haima is the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines since November 2013, when Super Typhoon Haiyan killed more than 6,000 people and left more than a thousand missing in the eastern Philippines.

A super typhoon, distinguished in the Philippines as a tropical cyclone with maximum wind speed exceeding 220kph, is akin to what the National Hurricane Centre in the United States calls a Category-4 or -5 hurricane.

"The typhoon is very strong and destructive because of its large diameter," said Rene Paciente, an assistant chief at the weather bureau.

The typhoon could generate storm surges as high as 5m, he added.

The weather bureau issued its maximum-level storm warning for six northern provinces and put about 30 other provinces, including metropolitan Manila, on lower alerts.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who was in China for a state visit, said the government had prepared for any possible destruction and loss of life but hoped that it would not be as bad as predicted.

"We are ready for everything," he told reporters in Beijing.

"We only pray that we be spared of a destruction such as in the ... past which brought agony and suffering to our people. But we are ready."

The country's national disaster management office said emergency teams had been put on alert and that relief packs, medicine and other supplies had been distributed near the affected areas.

An average of 20 typhoons batter the Philippines every year.

Haiyan, the worst to hit the archipelago in decades, was one of the most powerful storms in the world to make landfall. — dpa