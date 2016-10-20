Ciara is the latest Revlon brand ambassador

THE beauty brand has signed up the American singer, model and actress Ciara as its new brand ambassador, reports Women's Wear Daily Tuesday, Oct 18, 2016.

Revlon teased the upcoming announcement of its latest brand ambassador on its Twitter and Instagram accounts. The brand shared photos and a video in which Ciara's silhouette is easily identifiable, strutting her stuff in a red jumpsuit and in a black dress with fishnet sleeves and a cutaway at the waist.

The cosmetics brand is expected to officially confirm the name of its new ambassador Tuesday, revealing its latest star signing to fly the flag for the firm's makeup, haircare products or fragrances.

Women's Wear Daily also reports a surprising anecdote. In fact, the Like a Boy singer was apparently named after a Revlon fragrance called "Ciara", launched in 1973. It looks like she was always destined to become an ambassador for the American brand.

This isn't the first time that 30-year-old Ciara – whose six studio albums include Ciara: The Evolution, released in 2006 – has been signed up to represent a major brand. The singer previously posed for Roberto Cavalli for the fall/winter 2015 season.

The American singer, who has almost 14 million Instagram followers, is set to join the current gang of Revlon brand ambassadors, alongside Jessica Alba, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Biel, and more recent partners Halle Berry, Olivia Wilde and Emma Stone.

Revlon is expected to unveil the first shots from its Ciara campaign very soon. — AFP Relaxnews