Vehicle sales volume in September down 7.9%

PETALING JAYA: Sales volume of vehicles in September was 7.9% or 4,121 units lower than in August 2016 on stringent hire purchase loans approval, cautious consumer sentiment and the wait for new model launches, the Malaysian Automotive Association said in a statement yesterday.

Total industry volume year to date was down 13.8% at 418,433 units, compared with the same period in 2015.

Sales volume for October 2016 however is expected to be slightly higher than September 2016 on new model launches. Sales volume for September 2016 stood at 48,191, compared with 51,099 for the same month in 2015. This was on lower production of vehicles at 41,453 for September in 2016, compared with 45,734 produced in 2015.